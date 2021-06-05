Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.75 Million Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 379.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,155,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,828 shares during the period. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

NYSE:TFC opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.