Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MPC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $63.88.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

