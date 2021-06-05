Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT opened at $265.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $248.82. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.