Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 152 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. ING Groep NV grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 14,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,040,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 62.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.07.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.17 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.