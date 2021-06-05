Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 643.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,204,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,695,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 340,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $112,126,000 after acquiring an additional 176,216 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.68.

LYB stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $60.04 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 14.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.87%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

