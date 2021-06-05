Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on the stock.
BGEO opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.51) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.44.
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
