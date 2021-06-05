Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,075 ($27.11) target price on the stock.

BGEO opened at GBX 1,264 ($16.51) on Tuesday. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of GBX 734 ($9.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,142.44.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Georgia. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities under the Express, Bank of Georgia, MSME, and SOLO brands.

