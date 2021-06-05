Bank of America Upgrades Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) to Buy

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Mowi ASA alerts:

Shares of Mowi ASA stock opened at $27.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36. Mowi ASA has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mowi ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mowi ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.