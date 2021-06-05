Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.34. Banco Macro shares last traded at $17.27, with a volume of 548,926 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.07.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $343.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.62 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 15.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro S.A. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,362,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,218,000 after buying an additional 301,523 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 1,616,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,584,000 after purchasing an additional 187,999 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 75,200 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 20,815.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,681 shares during the period.

About Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

