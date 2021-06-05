Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,383 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $22,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Baidu by 13.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 33,999 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $35,069,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at $39,001,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital raised Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $192.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.21. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.00 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

