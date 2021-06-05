Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $11,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Fastenal by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 150,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 816.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 180,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

