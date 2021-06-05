Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 2,602 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quest Diagnostics worth $15,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $128.88 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

