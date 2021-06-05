Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $5,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 937,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,729,000 after purchasing an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POWI stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.34 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.62%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total value of $159,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

