Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,526 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $19,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.17 and a 52-week high of $210.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.15.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,782 shares of company stock worth $6,222,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

