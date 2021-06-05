Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of CyrusOne worth $6,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. CyrusOne Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.64 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 202.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.31%.

In other CyrusOne news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CONE. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

