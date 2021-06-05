Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 736 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $8,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of LANC stock opened at $192.79 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $146.74 and a 52-week high of $193.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.46.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

