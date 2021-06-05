B. Riley Raises RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Price Target to $9.00

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $6.75 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RF Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

RFIL opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.13. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. RF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $32,853.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,304.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Joseph Benoit sold 4,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $27,932.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,531.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,598 shares of company stock worth $51,995 and have sold 7,617 shares worth $51,185. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in RF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 51,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RF Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. 25.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RF Industries

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

