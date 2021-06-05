B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman Sells 4,530 Shares

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Weitzman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

On Friday, May 28th, Howard Weitzman sold 10,973 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total value of $810,465.78.

NASDAQ:RILY opened at $67.44 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.