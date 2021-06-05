AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AXT, Inc., designs, develops, manufactures and distributes high-performance compound semiconductor substrates, as well as opto-electronic semiconductor devices such as high-brightness light emitting devices, and vertical cavity surface emitting lasers. “

AXTI has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of AXTI opened at $10.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. AXT has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $447.53 million, a PE ratio of 66.13 and a beta of 2.30.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Analysts expect that AXT will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 318,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,557.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 9,275 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $90,616.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,568 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AXT during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

