AXS Investments LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Prospect Hill Management LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,453,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Amazon.com by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,437.13 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.