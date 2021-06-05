Axe (AXE) Price Hits $0.0976 on Major Exchanges

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Axe has a market capitalization of $513,723.11 and $58,696.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0976 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axe has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.01081293 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000095 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

