Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -771.08 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 5.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avid Bioservices will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth acquired 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avid Bioservices during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

