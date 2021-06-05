Aveo Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,631,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GXC opened at $133.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.82. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $100.75 and a twelve month high of $156.29.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.