Aveo Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Harrington Investments INC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EMR opened at $98.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $98.74.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

