AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $29.41 Per Share

Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will announce earnings per share of $29.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $32.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.05. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $30.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $86.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $75.02 to $91.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $90.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $82.11 to $97.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,280.00 to $1,547.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,390.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total value of $14,062,725.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,474,787. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 26.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after acquiring an additional 239,250 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,208,000 after buying an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after buying an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after purchasing an additional 164,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $4.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,387.21. The company had a trading volume of 192,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,608. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,074.45 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,456.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.95.

AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

