Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.10 Million

Brokerages predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) will report $53.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $60.24 million. Aurora Cannabis reported sales of $52.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full-year sales of $214.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $203.99 million to $225.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $277.43 million, with estimates ranging from $222.99 million to $315.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.65). Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Desjardins cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167,593 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,177,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after acquiring an additional 632,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,806,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 1st quarter worth about $2,288,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 308,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 241,218 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACB stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,768,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,751,795. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.47.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

