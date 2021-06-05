Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.40. Aura Minerals shares last traded at C$15.29, with a volume of 5,107 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$14.39. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.50.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$146.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 2.7999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; Aranzazu copper mine located in the Mexico; and Gold Road Mine located in Arizona.

