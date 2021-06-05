Aua Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,095 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 200.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $112.91 and a 52 week high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

