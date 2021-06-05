Atria Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $136.23 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

