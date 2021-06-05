Atria Investments LLC Purchases 754 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in KLA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.19.

KLAC opened at $316.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

