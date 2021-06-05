Atria Investments LLC Purchases 1,044 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 48.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.61, for a total transaction of $2,851,910.88. Also, insider Bevin Desmond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $735,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,133.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,716 shares of company stock valued at $50,815,484. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $233.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.19 and a fifty-two week high of $270.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $241.38. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

