Atria Investments LLC Acquires 2,231 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,216 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 24,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 20.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDB opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.45 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $40.61 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.