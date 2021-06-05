Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $976,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,188,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $107.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

