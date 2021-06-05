At Home Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of At Home Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. At Home Group had a positive return on equity of 46.94% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $537.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. At Home Group has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $38.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 13,656 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $396,024.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,232,880. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in At Home Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in At Home Group by 82.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

