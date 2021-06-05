AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,000 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,858.67 ($115.74).

LON:AZN opened at GBX 8,055 ($105.24) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7,636.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £105.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 1 year high of £101.20 ($132.22).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

