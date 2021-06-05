Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ASBFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Grupo Santander upgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0864 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

