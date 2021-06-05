Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Robert Half International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 547.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,257,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,568,000 after buying an additional 1,063,182 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

RHI stock opened at $90.38 on Friday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $91.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.64.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

