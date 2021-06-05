Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 48,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 68,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $56.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

