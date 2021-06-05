Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 56,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.60 and a 1 year high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

