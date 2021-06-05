Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

NYSE GE opened at $13.96 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $14.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $122.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

