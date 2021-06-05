Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) versus Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Critical Comparison

Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ) and Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Artius Acquisition alerts:

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Codexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artius Acquisition N/A N/A -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Codexis $69.06 million 18.94 -$24.01 million ($0.40) -50.70

Artius Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Codexis.

Profitability

This table compares Artius Acquisition and Codexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artius Acquisition N/A 427.92% 2.95% Codexis -35.11% -19.58% -14.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.1% of Artius Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Codexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Codexis shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Artius Acquisition and Codexis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artius Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Codexis 0 0 5 0 3.00

Artius Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.66%. Codexis has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 31.16%. Given Artius Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Artius Acquisition is more favorable than Codexis.

Summary

Artius Acquisition beats Codexis on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Artius Acquisition Company Profile

Artius Acquisition Inc. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on technology enabled businesses that directly or indirectly offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services, or financial services to companies. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations. The company's platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also enhances the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency or outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Artius Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artius Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.