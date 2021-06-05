Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 254,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,183,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.20% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $2,795,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,033,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

DRI opened at $134.15 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

