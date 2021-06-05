Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,088 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $263.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.00 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,219. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

