Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $48.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.06% of Cigna worth $48,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 57.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $4,078,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 8.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $68,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.39, for a total value of $1,585,205.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,480,878.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock worth $66,671,458 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.71.

Cigna stock opened at $252.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $253.57. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.84 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

