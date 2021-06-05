Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,518 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Trex were worth $40,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Trex by 361.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $497,111.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,140 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $215,968.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trex from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.72.

Shares of TREX opened at $96.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.80 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.57. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. Trex’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

