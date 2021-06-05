Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Acquires 2,555 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Globant worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $895,139,000 after purchasing an additional 101,822 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Globant by 460.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,610,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,944 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globant by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $224,741,000 after acquiring an additional 75,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Globant by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 583,347 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,941,000 after acquiring an additional 65,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $213.34 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1 year low of $130.92 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 104.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.33.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Globant’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GLOB shares. Citigroup raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Grupo Santander initiated coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

