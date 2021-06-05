ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) versus Realty Income (NYSE:O) Financial Survey

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of Realty Income shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARMOUR Residential REIT 213.37% 8.76% 1.45% Realty Income 20.51% 3.17% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARMOUR Residential REIT and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 5.05 -$215.11 million $1.29 9.33 Realty Income $1.65 billion 15.93 $395.49 million $3.39 20.77

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and Realty Income, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Realty Income 0 4 8 1 2.77

ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.97%. Realty Income has a consensus price target of $71.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.30%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Realty Income.

Dividends

ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income pays out 83.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ARMOUR Residential REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Realty Income has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats ARMOUR Residential REIT on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients. To date, the company has declared 608 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 52-year operating history and increased the dividend 109 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O). The company is a member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. Additional information about the company can be obtained from the corporate website at www.realtyincome.com.

