argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $331.18 Consensus PT from Analysts

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $331.18.
ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of argenx to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGX. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 458.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in argenx by 69.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in argenx by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.14) by $2.33. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.
