Ares Protocol Price Down 11.6% This Week (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00066839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $104.71 or 0.00295231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00244490 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.86 or 0.01135893 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003671 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,566.96 or 1.00283415 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,843,095 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

