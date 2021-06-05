ArcelorMittal’s (MT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE:MT opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in ArcelorMittal by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,990,000. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

