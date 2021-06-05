ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €30.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.50 ($34.71) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €29.06 ($34.19).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

